Dior showcases glittering craftsmanship on Paris runway

By Laetitia Volga Dior took to the runway with sparkles and tailoring on Monday for the first day of Paris' Haute Couture week, sending models down the catwalk in strapless dresses and neat winter jackets.

While the fashion world is still wavering on how to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, Dior decided to stage an in-person catwalk show for one of the most anticipated events of the season. Masked guests included actresses Rosamund Pike, Madelaine Petsch and Claire Foy along with influencer Chiara Ferragni and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection show for fashion house Dior in Paris, France, January 24, 2022. Picture: Reuters/Violeta Santos Moura Rhinestone and pearl embroideries dominated the collection on ankle-length dresses, shimmering tights paired with glitter bodysuits, sleeveless jackets and low-heel shoes.

Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri appears at the end of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection show for fashion house Dior in Paris, France, January 24, 2022. Picture: Reuters/Violeta Santos Moura The profusion of glitter was broken with neutral tones that ranged from black to off-white. Designs included ecru cashmere capes, grey pleated ensembles and long silk evening dresses cut low in the back. The venue, a temporary structure in the gardens of the Rodin Museum, featured larger-than-life embroidered artworks from Indian artist couple Madhvi Parekh and Manu Parekh. A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection show for fashion house Dior in Paris, France, January 24, 2022. Picture: Reuters/Violeta Santos Moura The exhibition of surreal pieces will remain in place for public viewing throughout the week.

LVMH-owned Dior collaborated with the Chanakya School of Craft based in Mumbai for some of the silhouettes, including a top embroidered with silver ribbons and crystal tassels matched with an a-line skirt. A model presents a creation by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as part of her Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2022 collection show for fashion house Dior in Paris, France, January 24, 2022. Picture: Reuters/Violeta Santos Moura With this Spring-Summer 2022 collection, described by designer Maria Grazia Chiuri as a highlight of art and craft, the creative chief wanted to promote a new generation of craftspeople. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)