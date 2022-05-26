DJ Lamiez partners with Era by DJ Zinhle

One thing about DJ Zinhle, she will put another woman on. Real name Zinhle Jiyane, DJ Zinhle is not only good behind the decks, but she is also a brilliant businesswoman.

As the owner of Era by DJ Zinhle, an accessory brand, she has worked with many women to be part of her brand, and the recent one is DJ Lamiez Holworthy, who has been announced as the new ambassador. “If you guessed @lamiez_holworthy, you were correct!! This gorgeous DJ, TV Presenter, Philanthropist & all-around super star is the newest addition to the Era Family!” said the mother of two. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ERA BY DJ ZINHLE (@erabydjzinhle) DJ Lamiez is the face of the new handbag range that Zinhle has added to her accessory brand.

As someone big on fashion and obsessed with accessories, she is happy to be part of the Era family. “Woke up young, black and female and I’ve never felt more unstoppable. So honoured to be the face of @erabydjzinhle. Now’s your chance to get #inyourbag with @erabydjzinhle X @erabydjzinhle,” said Holworthy. Other well-known faces who are part of the brand include musicians Nomoozlie Mabena and Thabsie. Nomoozlie is the face of the sunglasses and jewellery range, while Thabsie represents the jewellery range.