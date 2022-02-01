DJ Yeye wins Diesel Denim Friday, bags R50K

DJ Yeye, a young, up and coming DJ from Cape Town, has been crowned the 2021 Diesel Denim Friday – Sound of Denim winner. The Diesel Denim Friday – Sound of Denim is an initiative launched in 2020 to entertain in-store customers. As it grew it then changed to discover, promote and empower the hottest new DJ talent in SA.

DJ Yeye, who faced-off against four other DJs – Sabziin from Pretoria, Wex TBK and DJ Cherry Dashe from Johannesburg and Massive Kid from Durban – came first with over 30% fof the votes. “I am honoured, excited, and so humbled to have been named the Diesel Denim Friday winner. Diesel, a brand I admire, created an amazing platform, and I am grateful for the opportunity to share my love of music with so many people. "Thank you to Diesel Denim Fridays, Shimza and the hero DJs, and to the other finalists for the most amazing time spent together and the positive vibes we shared. Most importantly, thank you to all the fans for sharing your love! I look forward to growing as a DJ and representing the brand Diesel,” he says.