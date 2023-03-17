DJ Zinhle, Young Stunna and Scorpion Kings to perform at AFI Cape Town Fashion Week

This year, African Fashion International (AFI) is celebrating 15 years in the industry. As such, AFI Cape Town Fashion Week is said to be bigger and better. “The fashion industry not only sets fashion and style trends, but is also a huge economic engine that provides small businesses with an opportunity to trade and earn income. The industry provides export income to governments, and creates jobs in the fashion apparel and manufacturing sector,” said founder and executive chairperson of AFI, Dr Precious Moloi- Motsepe.

Aside from the runway shows, this year’s fashion week will feature art and design. Now, we know music plays a huge part in producing a splendid fashion show, hence the organisers have invited some of Mzansi’s top musicians to perform. Taking centre stage alongside the showcasing designers will be groundbreaking musicians who have built a global audience: DJ Zinhle, Young Stunna, and the Scorpion Kings. DJ Zinhle. They will be performing at the Cape Town International Convention Centre during CTFW.