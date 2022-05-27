Doja Cat slays all her looks as the star of Elle

Musician Doja Cat is a fashion icon in the making, and we cannot wait to see what she has in store for us.
Real name Amala Zandile Dlamini, the multi-award winning star has been making waves, from her splendid performance at Coachella to sweeping several awards at the Billboard Music Awards.
The “Juicy” hitmaker is now gracing the cover of Elle magazine's June/July issue.
On all three covers, she looks stunning, having gone all out to acquire the look.
For the first cover she wears a Duran Lantink red trench coat that cost $4,400 (R68 941,84) and a Tiffany & Co brooch.
On the second cover she dons a pink Valentino dress that cost a whopping $9,900 (R155 050,83) and $300 (R4 698,51) tights.
On the third one, she rocks in a red Dolce & Gabbana dress and a choker that cost $3,495 (R54 740,79) and $1,195 (R18 716,81), respectively. She completes the look with Falke tights and Gasoline Glamour gloves.
Speaking to Marjon Carlos, she said that when the time was right, she would hop into the fashion or beauty industries.
This is bad news for her fans who we won’t be getting any new music from her. She’ll be pulling a Rihanna on us!
“It’s just not realistic, and it’s not fun, to be honest, when you have to rush through things. So that is something I definitely want to do, but I want to do that only. “So I would take a break from music,” she said
Below are some of her best looks to feast your eyes on.