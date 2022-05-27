Doja Cat slays all her looks as the star of Elle

Musician Doja Cat is a fashion icon in the making, and we cannot wait to see what she has in store for us. Real name Amala Zandile Dlamini, the multi-award winning star has been making waves, from her splendid performance at Coachella to sweeping several awards at the Billboard Music Awards.

The “Juicy” hitmaker is now gracing the cover of Elle magazine's June/July issue. On all three covers, she looks stunning, having gone all out to acquire the look. For the first cover she wears a Duran Lantink red trench coat that cost $4,400 (R68 941,84) and a Tiffany & Co brooch.

This is bad news for her fans who we won’t be getting any new music from her. She’ll be pulling a Rihanna on us! “It’s just not realistic, and it’s not fun, to be honest, when you have to rush through things. So that is something I definitely want to do, but I want to do that only. “So I would take a break from music,” she said Below are some of her best looks to feast your eyes on.