Doja Cat wanted her outfits for Coachella performance to look like they were from another planet

Brett Alan Nelson, the ‘Say So’ hitmaker’s creative director, who first worked with the 26-year-old rapper at the 2019 BET Awards – felt to get their desired sartorial feeling he needed to “build the world around it”. Brett told Vogue magazine: “Before I could create her wardrobe, I had to build the world around it.”

The stylist detailed how he and Doja – real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini – developed the ideas they wanted to convey for her slot, which fans loved so much they coined the festival ‘Dojachella’ on social media. View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brettalannelson Brett said: “We started with this African dystopian fairy theme, then (we) tapped into a hypnotic section. Next, we explored beauty, seduction and heartache, before the finale: God mode, a punk rock-inspired aesthetic done our way.” Brett – who has worked with a whole host of stars including Nicki Minaj, Grimes and Lizzo – felt that the Swarovski accessories she sported throughout “added the right level of modernity and freshness” to all her looks, which included a deconstructed blue and orange bodysuit by Los Angeles-based brand Eyanatia.

He said: “I’m a huge fan of Swarovski because they’re unafraid to push boundaries. Both Doja and I loved the ice-blue stone necklace as it looked like an art piece, rather than just a neckpiece. The flame hue spike earrings added the right level of modernity and freshness, which worked with all of the wardrobe changes and fit into ‘Planet Her’.” Brett labelled the ‘Woman’ rapper as a “visual genius” and how her work allows people to “escape and the feel of the beauty” in life. He said: “When Doja and I were speaking about Coachella a while ago, she had a couple of ideas in mind; she’s a visual genius. I usually inject her ideas with steroids! I said this the other day, but I will say it 100 times: We live in such dark times, so I want people to (be able to) escape and feel the beauty when they come to a Doja Cat show.”