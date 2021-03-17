Don Designs is dropping a new capsule collection with Sminoff
Visionary South African hip-hop creative Don Design has a new capsule collection with Smirnoff.
Under his streetwear fashion label Monday.To.Monday, the designer has re-imagined a loungewear capsule range inspired by one of the biggest lockdown search trends: The Tie Dye. Popular in the 1960s, tie dye has made a huge comeback and has since evolved from its original counter-culture roots into a designer artistic expression.
The seven-piece collection comes in two colours, bleached sky blue and bleached lavender. Some of the pieces include socks, T-shirts, bucket hats, shorts, and of course, stylish masks.
It has “MTWTFSSM” written in bold in each piece, to mark a statement that represents Don Design’s Monday. To.Monday clothing brand logo and the Smirnoff logo.
Speaking of the inspiration behind the collection, Don said: “The range was inspired by the desire to distract myself from being stuck at home. I wanted to create something that expressed myself through DIY (Do It Yourself). The look is a merge of urban culture with the nostalgia for happier, carefree times. It’s a stylish, quirky mix of SA pop-cultural innovation & Smirnoff’s #OntoTheNext hashtag.”
The collection will officially drop next Monday.
“Great News!! #OntoTheNextDrop is here and @SmirnoffSA & @don__design have created the perfect summer gear to kick start your 2021 – don’t miss the new #SmirnoffXDonD @monday.to.monday collaboration dropping next Monday. In the meantime don’t forget to #DrinkResponsibly,” read a statement by Monday.To.Monday.