Don’t spend money on maternity wear if you have these 3 basic items in your wardrobe

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

From the moment you find out you’re pregnant you can be sure that you’re life will never be the same again. Your body will change from one month to the next, your moods will alternate from joy to frustration and sleep is something you wish you had more of before you fell pregnant. As your belly grows you’ll find it more and more challenging to find something to wear. So it’s understandable why many woman head over to the maternity section of the clothing store out of sheer desperation. I don’t have a major problem with maternity wear. I know you can get some cute stuff now. But why spend money on items you’ll only wear for a few months?

There are so many items in your existing wardrobe that you can wear throughout your pregnancy.

Here are three basic items that will accommodate your growing baby bump without spending a cent.

Trapeze dress

Trapeze dresses are everywhere right now and I’m sure you have at least one in your wardrobe. The reason why they are so popular is because they are super comfy. These tiered voluminous dresses will take you from month one to nine in comfort and style. They are so versatile. Dress them up with heels for a night out or flats and sneakers for a more comfy vibe.

The trapeze dress. Picture: Instagram

Bodycon stretch dress

Now more than ever is a great time to show off your curves in that bodycon stretch dress you sometimes feel too self-conscious to wear. Your growing belly is the one curve you’ll want to show off. Play around with accessories and shoes to change the look. A long coat in winter or a denim can instantly give a basic bodycon a makeover.

Stretchy bodycon dress. Picture: Instagram

Loungewear

Thanks to lockdown loungewear has now become normal, everyday, wear. This is great for pregnant ladies. Elasticated sweat pants and those oversized hoodies are perfect. Your faithful black leggings will get you through your pregnancy. Throw on your guy’s big shirt with a pair of sneakers for a casual outing or wear a blazer over a white stretchy top for a more chic look.