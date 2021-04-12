Dr Sindi’s followers will ’Dress For Sindi’ by wearing dresses with pockets on day of her funeral

On Saturday, April 10, the announcement of Doctor Sindi van Zyl’s death sent ripples of sadness throughout South Africa. The medical doctor who hosted the show Sidebar with Sindi on Khaya FM, was often referred to as the “people’s doctor”. At the beginning of this year, the 45-year-old mother of two was diagnosed with Covid-19 and in February she was admitted to hospital due to respiratory complications. With a 285K following on Twitter, the “Duchess of Healing” was loved by all for always being there to freely share advice on a wide spectrum of medical issues. She was particularly passionate about issues regarding mental health, pregnancy and HIV.

She was well known for her bubbly personality and zest for life.

Her love for colourful caftans and flowing dresses was an expression of this. Let’s not forget her signature smoky-eye look and bold lipstick.

In February, she shared her excitement for a dress she was having made by South African designer Thula Sindi.

I cannot wait for my first fitting 😍 pic.twitter.com/weGzK9PqNr — Duchess of Healing (@sindivanzyl) February 7, 2021

This weekend the designer shared an image of the dress, expressing his sadness in the fact that she never got the wear it.

“You never got a chance to wear it. Packed it up yesterday and is with your family now folded. You loved beautiful things, not just for yourself but for others as well. #ADressForSindi”

You never got a chance to wear it 💔💔 packed it up yesterday & is with your family now 🙏🏾😇.

You loved beautiful things, not just for yourself but for others as well.

#ADressForSindi https://t.co/SxXchuijpf pic.twitter.com/F3iC7OufQR — Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) April 11, 2021

Dr Sindi often expressed her love for dresses with pockets, a fashion essential that so many women can relate to.

On Sunday, Kea Motlokwa took to her Twitter account to request that women wear their best dresses with pockets on the day of the beloved doctor’s funeral.

“Ladies, the day Dr Sindi is laid to rest, we are all wearing our best dresses with pocket neh?”

Ladies, the day Dr Sindi is laid to rest, we are all wearing our best dresses with pocket neh? #RIPDrSindi — Kea Motlokwa (@KeaMotlokwa) April 11, 2021

After tweeting, “As suggested by @Thvto_Tau let’s call it #ADressForSindi. Get your best dress with pockets ready and let’s shut down the timeline in her honour”, the hashtag has since started trending.

As suggested by @Thvto_Tau let’s call it #ADressForSindi. Get your best dress with pockets ready and let’s shut down the timeline in her honour — Kea Motlokwa (@KeaMotlokwa) April 11, 2021

Twitter fans not only came out in support of the idea, but shared photos of their favourite Doctor Sindi dresses.

Thank you for wearing my Tsentle brand so proudly. The pockets brought a smile to your face and I will cherish the moments I have of you with me forever Sindi. Rest well my sister ❤#ADressForSindi pic.twitter.com/lpYykVlHYG — Tsentle collection (@WessieCarol) April 11, 2021

This was one of my favorite dress of dr Sindi 🕊 #ADressForSindi pic.twitter.com/nbaK409j6e — 05Jan (@GateChez) April 11, 2021

She used to say , my dresses gave her confidence and the fact that they always have pockets, that made them extra special. A dress without a pocket is an unfinished dress..

This is her happiness when we do fittings at the studio.#ADressForSindi pic.twitter.com/Fyl8jAeGbN — Solanga Fashion Creations (@SolangaFC) April 11, 2021