Drama at Savage x Fenty fashion show: ’Rihanna, baby, you screwed up hard’

As part of the show’s soundtrack, a song titled ‘Doom’ by London producer Coucou Chloe was used, HITC reported. The remix uses a narration of a Hadith about the signs of the day of judgement.

A Ḥadīth in Islam refers to what Muslims believe to be a record of the words, actions, and the silent approval of the Islamic prophet Muhammad (saw).

It is regarded as sacred and second only to the Qur’an.

Fans soon took to social media shared their thoughts, with many questioning her reasoning for doing so.

One Twitter user commented: "When muslim women wear hijab people call them terrorists but when rihanna wears it it's called fashion. muslims go to the mosque for salah even after being victims of terrorist attacks while rihanna goes there for photoshoots and then non muslims tell us not to get offended.“

there’s really no way we can let this slide like a straight up HADITH???? rihanna baby you screwed up HARD pic.twitter.com/gxUOvtHGn5 — N⁷₁₁₇ ♡’s yami (@TAEHYUNGGOODBOI) October 4, 2020

The real time show went off without a hitch.

The new women’s collection included a range for all body types, including petite, an plus size ladies.

However, it was the men’s first-ever underwear collection that turned heads.

Featuring Big Sean, Christian Combs and Miguel, the new range includes silky boxers and briefs, which come in sizes S to 3XL. Not only that but Savage x Fenty for men also has a sleek pyjama combo,which comes in black jacquard smoking trousers and a matching jacket.

The men’s underwear was co-designed by Combs, who has modelled for Rihanna before. Here are our favourite looks from the collection.