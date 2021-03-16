Drip Footwear opens its seventh store in two years

In 2019, Lekau Sehoana introduced South Africa to a new shoe brand called Drip Footwear. Two years later, he has seven stores across the country.

The brand has a new store in Springs Mall, East Rand, following the one that was opened in Venda, Thavhani Mall in February this year.

The brand was built based on recycled materials because Sehoana wanted it to be accessible to everyone, especially people in the townships. Growing up in Ivory Park with no shoes, he was inspired to launch the brand when he made his pair of shoes using denim and polyurethane.

Since then, the brand has introduced a bold new look to the design in black and white.

Speaking of the new designs, Glenda Ndlanzi of Drip Footwear said: “We've come along with our current design and we are thankful to all our customers who have been on this journey with us. Our sneakers are bold and make a fashion statement.