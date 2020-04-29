Dripping in Gucci, Boity owns her throne on June cover of Glamour

South African TV personality and rapper Boity Thulo is winning at life. The "Bakae" muso just celebrated turning 30 and recently featured on Stogie T's latest single "All You Do Is Talk". The reality TV star has much to be grateful for. Her reality TV show "Boity: Own Your Throne" has become with a massive hit with fans, with the unlikely star of the series being her own mother Modiehi Thulo. Now the celebrity all-rounder can add another accolade to her already brimming hat - Glamour cover girl. The rapper and Glamour SA made the announcement on Tuesday night when both simultaneously posted a photo of the Glamour May/June cover. "This is BY FAR one of, if not THE BEST birthday gift ever! Entering one milestone with another milestone! My first ever @GLAMOUR_sa #GlamxBoity COVER!! And it’s SO SICK!! To God be the glory," tweeted the star.

This is BY FAR one of, if not THE BEST birthday gift ever! Entering one milestone with another milestone! 😅😍 My first ever @GLAMOUR_sa #GlamxBoity COVER!! And it’s SO SICK!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥 To God be the glory. 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/FOcya6Tp0Q — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) April 28, 2020

“We are super excited to have Boity grace our May/June issue. Boity is a hard worker and businesswoman who inspires both young and old," said Glamour editor-in-chief Nontando Mposo.

On choosing the fun, playful cover, Mposo added: “The cover and styling is vibrant, colourful and youthful and the image portrays her on top of her throne."

The May/June issue is also the magazine's youth issue and they wanted to explore the theme through fashion, commented art director Jason Basson.

Dripping in a Gucci tracksuit, Boity is every inch the star as shown through the lens of photographer Steve Tanchel.

the celebrity all-rounder can add another accolade to her already brimming hat - Glamour cover girl. Picture: Steve Tanchel

The team behind her Glamour look opted to go for fun, over-the-top prints, and the result is a cover expressive of the rapper's personality.

"This is her first Glamour cover as she arrives at her thirties. We are honoured to be part of her milestone," concluded Mposo.

See the full story in the new issue, available digitally Friday May 1, and on newsstands from May 4.