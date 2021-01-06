Dua Lipa: ‘I’d love to do something fun in terms of fashion’

Dua Lipa wants to expand her skillset into the fashion and start her own brand.

The 25-year-old singer has already achieved record-breaking success with her two studio albums but now wants to expand her skillset into the fashion world and start her own brand.

She told the February issue of British Vogue magazine: “I’d love to do something fun in terms of fashion. At the moment, my focus is music, but I want to be able to branch out and do something else. I would love to start a brand at some point, even if I start off really small. I have to take it in baby steps.”

Dua believes it is harder for women to find success in the music industry and wants to to be able to path the way for more women to become successful before she moves on to other projects.

She added: “For women, it’s a lot harder to solidify yourself as an individual in music. In a perfect world, we wouldn’t have to prove ourselves so much to the point that maybe we run ourselves into the ground of being like, ‘I must be heard.’ But that is the world we’re in right now. I like to prove that I can do it. I’m stubborn.”