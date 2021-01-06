Dua Lipa: ‘I’d love to do something fun in terms of fashion’
Dua Lipa wants to expand her skillset into the fashion and start her own brand.
The 25-year-old singer has already achieved record-breaking success with her two studio albums but now wants to expand her skillset into the fashion world and start her own brand.
She told the February issue of British Vogue magazine: “I’d love to do something fun in terms of fashion. At the moment, my focus is music, but I want to be able to branch out and do something else. I would love to start a brand at some point, even if I start off really small. I have to take it in baby steps.”
Dua believes it is harder for women to find success in the music industry and wants to to be able to path the way for more women to become successful before she moves on to other projects.
She added: “For women, it’s a lot harder to solidify yourself as an individual in music. In a perfect world, we wouldn’t have to prove ourselves so much to the point that maybe we run ourselves into the ground of being like, ‘I must be heard.’ But that is the world we’re in right now. I like to prove that I can do it. I’m stubborn.”
However, the 'Physical' hitmaker has already set up the Sunny Hill Foundation to bring her homeland of Kosovo more opportunities within the arts after she left for the UK to attend the Sylvia Young Theatre School.
She explained: “People don’t leave their home country unless they have to a lot of the time. To save their families, to try and get a better life. People want to be where their family is, where their home is, where they speak the language that is native to them, where they have their own culture.
“People don’t know where it is or think it’s just war-torn. I want to be able to show the other side.”