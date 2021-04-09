Dua Lipa's first solo campaign with Puma is finally here

Global sports brand PUMA released Dua Lipa's first solo campaign on Wednesday, for the launch of the new Mayze sneaker. The Mayze is a mix of archive inspirations and contemporary PUMA classics; it is also part of PUMA’s 'She Moves Us' platform. Led by the global pop star, 'She Moves Us' is a communications platform where PUMA celebrates women who move together to achieve and connect – through sport, culture, and values. The design of the Mayze features a stacked mid-sole with a split, derby style, and a heel tab. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) The classic stacked sole is versatile and can be worked into any look, Dua Lipa told magazine Puma CATch-up.

“The Mayze is the perfect fit, it works for me on stage and off," she said.

Last month, the global brand collaborated with South African-born actress Nomzamo Mbatha on her debut collection in the African market, Shandu.

South African-born actress Nomzamo Mbatha has launched the Puma collection Shandu in a nod to her roots. Picture: Facebook/ @PUMASouthAfrica

Mbatha who is also part of Puma’s 'She Moves Us' campaign, said Shandu is an ode to her grandmother who always pushed her to open her eyes to the world and know that her dreams were attainable.

Shandu is a tribute to her clan name, Mbatha told Puma CATch-up. She said it was a token of gratitude to them for helping her break barriers.

The Shandu collection features soft sorbet colourways that make a strong statement. It is made up of footwear, apparel, and accessories for women.

Mbatha said she wants women to wear the clothing pieces with pride, because for the first time Puma, as a global sports brand, has collaborated with a young black woman from Africa to create a collection.

She said she wants women to feel empowered and sexy.

“You cannot be what you cannot see and for as long as we can see it, we too can be it,” she said.