Kate Middleton is often seen in high heels or wedges at formal events but according to the Express, she takes the more practical option of boat shoes with her while she travels.



The 37-year-old royal is often seen in high heels or wedges at formal events with her husband Prince William, but according to Express.co.uk, she always takes the more practical option with her as well, even though they're not dictated by royal protocol.





The publication claimed that Catherine can't live without her trusted boat shoes, which she's worn on several trips, such as her tours of New Zealand, India and Canada, and favours a taupe and cream style by Sebago.





The brand's website claims the shoes are "welcome footwear for lunch, errands, and just dashing around. A traction-ready outsole keeps things steady on- and offshore."





