The Duchess of Cambridge braved the elements on Thursday night, wearing a white, off the shoulder dress to attend a gala dinner. Kate wore the form-fitting £2,100 (R39000) Barbara Casasola knit dress to the dinner held in aid of one of her charities, Action on Addiction.

She completed the outfit with a silver clutch and towering glittery heels as the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, Sir Kenneth Olisa OBE, held an umbrella over her. In a pre-dinner speech, Kate praised the charity for the support it offers to ‘children and families affected by addiction – for as long as it takes’.

Kate attends the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week. (Ian Vogler/Pool Photo via AP)

And Kate’s busy schedule means she will appear on Blue Peter tonight to launch a unique royal garden competition for children. She will promote a contest for youngsters to design a sculpture for a garden similar to the one she created for the Chelsea Flower Show last month. The new garden will be at the Royal Horticultural Society’s site in Wisley, Surrey.

