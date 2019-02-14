Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge attends 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner in London. (Reuters)

The Duchess of Cambridge looked more than pretty in pink last night as she arrived at a gala dinner to support mental health workers in schools. Kate, 37, oozed glamour in a floor-length Gucci gown as she joined top women from the finance industry at the event in London’s Victoria and Albert Museum.

Kate Duchess of Cambridge's pretty in pink. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)

She was guest of honour at the 100 Women in Finance (100WF) fundraiser in support of Mentally Healthy Schools – a Royal Foundation programme. Kate, along with her husband William and brother-in-law Harry, is a patron of 100WF’s Philanthropic Initiatives.

Duchess of Cambridge attends 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner. (Reuters)

Its schools project aims to help start conversations about mental health and is a key focus of Kate’s public work.

The Duchess chatted to 100WF’s Amanda Pullinger and Lauren Malafronte, telling them: ‘This time last year I was still pregnant.’

She had earlier admitted she had been ‘very naive’ about children’s development at a mental health conference. The royal was seen intently scribbling notes throughout the Mental Health In Education event in London.

Looking chic in a Dolce and Gabbana boucle tweed skirt suit, the mother of three told delegates: ‘When I first started out ... I was very naive myself as a parent of really just how important particularly the early years are for children’s futures.’

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives to attend the Royal Foundation's "Mental Health in Education" conference at the Mercer's Hall in London. (Reuters)

She said she did not realise ‘how critical it is [for] everyone looking after children at a critical time – teachers, parents, and everyone who’s caring for them – ... that we get it right.’

Kate stood up and delivered an impromptu speech just before she was due to leave, saying: ‘What we have all been discussing here today really brings to light the vital role teachers are playing in supporting our youngest children’s mental health.

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge attends 100 Women in Finance Gala Dinner in London. (Reuters)

‘Over the last eight years working with charities, I’ve met some of our leading experts in mental health, addiction, family breakdown, homelessness and education. They have taught me over and over again that the root cause of so many of today’s social problems can be traced right back to the very earliest years of a person’s life and often over generations.

‘The scientific and other evidence is clear – the first few years of a child’s life are more pivotal for development and future health and happiness than any other single moment.’

She added: ‘It is also clear the positive development of our children is directly linked to those who care for them – teachers, carers and parents.’

