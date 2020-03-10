Duchess Meghan bows out in emerald green

The Commonwealth Day Service at Westminister Abbey was the last event that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan attended as senior royals.

This might have been Meghan’s final outing as a duchess but she did it in true royal style. Well, lets rather call it regal with a touch of Hollywood glam.

Meghan made a bold fashion statement at her last official royal event in a vibrant emerald green dress by Emilia Wickstead and matching hat from William Chambers.

The duchess’s tailor-made bodycon dress featured a demi-cape which was draped across her left shoulder. This gave the outfit a 1930's glam feel.

The William Chambers hat added an additional touch of drama with a large fishnet bow wrapped around the base of the hat. She accessorized her green outfit with a small dark green Gabriela Hearst handbag with gold details. She completed the look with her signature nude heels.