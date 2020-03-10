Duchess Meghan bows out in emerald green
The Commonwealth Day Service at Westminister Abbey was the last event that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan attended as senior royals.
This might have been Meghan’s final outing as a duchess but she did it in true royal style. Well, lets rather call it regal with a touch of Hollywood glam.
Meghan made a bold fashion statement at her last official royal event in a vibrant emerald green dress by Emilia Wickstead and matching hat from William Chambers.
The duchess’s tailor-made bodycon dress featured a demi-cape which was draped across her left shoulder. This gave the outfit a 1930's glam feel.
The William Chambers hat added an additional touch of drama with a large fishnet bow wrapped around the base of the hat. She accessorized her green outfit with a small dark green Gabriela Hearst handbag with gold details. She completed the look with her signature nude heels.
In true Meghan style, she clearly wasn't mourning her royal exit and this was obvious by her outfit colour choices. Dull colours like brown or beige was not an option. Her vibrant green colour choice remained in line with the bright monochrome colour outfits she had been wearing during her last few events.
When she attended The Endeavour Fund Awards in London, Markle wore an aqua blue Victoria Beckham dress, a colour said to represent calmness and serenity. She accessorized the outfit with dark blue heels and a blue clutch.
On Saturday she stepped into the Royal Albert wearing a dramatic all-red outfit. The gown from designer Safiyaa featured a floor-sweeping cape. She completed the all-red look with ruby red earrings and red heels.