Meghan began the day with a visit to an animal rescue shelter.

During the day, she looked the cream of the royal crop. Come evening, however, it was time to bring out that old Markle sparkle. But while the Duchess of Sussex’s top-to-toe pale outfit was a world away from her glittering midnight blue gown, both put her growing baby bump centre stage.

Duchess of Sussex wears cream from head to toe. (Picture: Instagram)

Meghan began the day with a visit to an animal rescue shelter in the capital where she cuddled one-year-old Jack Russell cross Minnie. The 37-year-old, expecting her first child in April, wore an Armani coat over an H&M maternity dress teamed with Paul Andrew Coquette slingbacks.

Then it was time to change into the form-fitting Roland Mouret dress as she and Harry attended the Totem show at the Royal Albert Hall in aid of his charity, Sentebale.

Meghan dazzles in a floor-length evening gown. (Picture: Instagram)

This time her long hair, worn loose during the day, was tied back in a simple, tight bun – letting her dress do the talking.





