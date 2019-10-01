Duchess Meghan personally picks up her order from Tshepo Jeans









Tshepo Mohlala and Duchess Meghan. Picture: Twitter

The Duchess of Sussex personally picked up her order from local demin designer Tshepo Mohlala in Johannesburg on Monday. Meghan stopped by Tshepo Jeans where the British Embassy had ordered a pair of jeans on her behalf and was gifted with a pair of dungarees for Baby Archie too.

Tshepo Jeans posted on Twitter a photo of the Duchess of Sussex receiving a pair of dungarees for Archie.





The tweet reads: "About 4 weeks ago I got a call from the British embassy. The Duchess of Sussex placed an order for a pair of jeans and today she came to collect them personally...





"Surprised her with a pair of dungarees for Archie and the rest is history."

About 4 weeks ago I got a call from the British embassy. The Duchess of Sussex placed an order for a pair of jeans and today she came to collect them personally.



Suprised her with a pair of dungarees for Archie and the rest is history#duchessofsussex #Tshepo 👑 pic.twitter.com/u9JLF9bbri — TSHEPO JEANS (@TshepoJeans) September 30, 2019





Meghan visited Victoria Yards where she had the chance to connect with the children and founders of the phenomenal programme for kids’ development Timbuktu in The Valley.



