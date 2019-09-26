For the first two days of her and Prince Harry's SA tour, Meghan removed her £140 000 (about R2.5-million) engagement ring. Picture: Reuters

Many people didn't even notice, but Duchess Meghan seemed to have stayed true to her word when she said she was planning on staying "low key" while on her visit to South Africa. For the first two days of her and Prince Harry's SA tour, Meghan removed her £140 000 (about R2.5-million) engagement ring, the Daily Mail reported.

On the first day of their tour, the royals visited a township initiative in Nyanga, while the second day saw them taking part in team building activities on Monwabisi Beach.

For both engagements, the duchess kept her three carat ring off again, but kept her gold wedding band on and swapped the eternity ring she was wearing on Monday with a £200 (R3 700) turquoise Jennifer Meyer ring.

The decision to ditch her engagement ring and opt for something more affordable was said to be in line with her plan to keep the trip low key.