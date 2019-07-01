Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees match in London. Picture: Reuters

On Saturday Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, made a rare appearance to support hubby Prince Harry's Invictus Games charity to watch the Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees baseball game at the London Stadium. The Duchess looked as stylish as always wearing a simple black Stella McCartney dress with a keyhole detail belt showing off her already slimming waist.

She completed the look by wearing Aquazzura Deneuve black suede ballet pumps - a more casual look to the high heels we're so used to seeing her in.

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Reuters

She wore her wavy brunette hair down and opted for minimal makeup with just a hint of mascara and nude glossy lips.

Her surprise appearance caused excitement among royal fans who haven't seen much of her since the birth of son Archie.

Lovebirds Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Picture: Reuters

Dad Harry and new mom Meghan have been enjoying bonding time with their little one in private at the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

The last time we got a glimpse of the royal couple was at the beginning of June when they stepped out to celebrate the Queen's birthday at the Trooping the Colour.

Meghan stunned in a navy blue Givenchy outfit which she wore with a matching navy hat.

Harry and Meghan celebrate the Queen's birthday at Trooping the Colour Picture: Reuters

She accessorised with a peacock blue small Givenchy bag and emerald-cut earrings.

Royals fans are hopeful that the Duchess will make an appearance at Wimbledon to support her bestie Serena Williams.