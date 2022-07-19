Durban creatives design SA’s kit for Commonwealth Games

Durban designers continue to shine as they were appointed to design Team South Africa’s kit for the Commonwealth Games’s opening ceremony. It is not the first time these designers curate a kit for SA’s national team.

At a fashion show held at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on July, 14 in collaboration with Mr Price Sport, the KwaZulu-Natal department of sports, arts and culture, eThekwini Metro, and the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee, five designers from Durban unveiled the new kit. Sandile Sikhakhane, Mbali Zulu, Sipho Lushaba and Nompumelelo Mjadu worked together to produce the prints, while Durban Fashion Fair Class of 2021 mentee, Nontsasa Benstwana, brought the look together in her final design. The mayor of eThekwini Mxolisi Kaunda said he is “happy that the whole world will get to see the work done by these designers”.

“These designers are part of our signature Durban Fashion Fair development programme, that mentors emerging designers. To see our programme recognised by Mr Price Sport is a heart-warming success story. “Their work will be seen by the entire world, which is a huge deal. Our core aim through this programme is to encourage self-employment by empowering young designers,” he said. Last year, the designers also got to design an opening kit for Team South Africa for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo.

