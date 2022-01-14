Durban designer wins AFI Fastrack Young Designer of the Year 2021

“Who would have thought that as a 40-year-old accountant, I would have earned the incredible opportunity to pursue my passion for positive fashion. I am humbled and honoured to represent African Sustainable Fashion. I am super excited for what the future holds, and beyond blessed to do what I love in the way that I love. Here’s to dreaming big in Africa,” says Shamyra Moodley.

She also thanked Dr Precious Motsepe, the founder of AFI and the whole team for helping her grow her brand.

“Mama’s done it through the grace of God. What an incredible journey this has been, from @suzymenkes spotting me in the front row. To actually getting to show on the runway and now bagging the prize. She said she hoped to see my name in lights, and I am pretty sure this might be it. This is the stuff of dreams. Even with my super active imagination, I certainly couldn’t have made this up,” adds Moodley.