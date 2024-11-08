Durban designers showcase talent at MTC Windhoek Fashion Week

Talent is not supposed to be hidden. It should be shared with the rest of the world for greater opportunities. Two South African designers have been supported by the eThekwini Municipality to showcase their collections at the MTC Windhoek Fashion Week.

Taking place on November 6 to 9 at Maerua Mall in Namibia, Windhoek Fashion Week is a platform for African designers to showcase their work and promote it to the rest of the world. Joining the designer line-up this season are the Durban Fashion Fair designers Sandile "Duke" Mngadi, the creative director and owner of DUKE Clothe Your Soul, and Sicelo Dlezi, the founder of Yatsar Clothing. Both designers are success stories of the City’s Fashion Development Programme which mentors, upskill and provides several growth initiatives to local, emerging designers.

Yatsar Clothing designs at the Durban Fashion Fair 2024. Picture: Supplied. “I’m honoured to represent Durban and the Municipality’s Fashion Development Programme at the 2024 MTC Windhoek Fashion Week. “This is a chance to further position my brand and promote Durban’s growing fashion industry. It is also inspiring for young, emerging designers from disadvantaged communities to see that anything is possible,” said Mngadi. Dlezi said she is grateful for the opportunity and hopes it will open more doors for her.

“I look forward to showcasing my designs, networking with buyers, retailers, and media from Namibia, and exploring new international markets for my brand. “I’m incredibly thankful to the municipality for recognising my work and continuously providing growth opportunities.” The MTC Windhoek Fashion Week is part of a strategic partnership between the eThekwini Municipality and the event organisers to elevate Durban’s fashion industry and establish the City as a prominent fashion hub in Africa.