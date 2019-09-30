Reigning Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi was the host at the Durban Fashion Recognition Awards. Picture: Sibusiso Ndlovu

What a spectacular week it has been at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre - home of Durban Fashion Fair (DFF) where the fashion extravaganza took place for four days. September 28 was the last day of DFF.

Young, up-and-coming designers showcased their talent to a massive crowd of fashionistas, buyers, the media, as well as the public in general.

Plus size models also took to the runway. Picture: Sibusiso Ndlovu

Presented by the eThekwini Municipality as part of its successful Fashion Development Programme, the DFF, now in it’s eighth year is an initiative that allows local creatives to strut their stuff alongside the best in the world. While offering a great platform for businesses within clothing, textile, footwear, and all things fashion to promote and market their brands, products and services.

Singer, Simthandele Mtolo with award winning designers, Athenkosi Mfungula, and Kwenzi Nkosi.

On the last day of the event, the organisation hosted the DFF Recognition Awards, which give accolades to designers and first-time models who did exceptionally well throughout the show.

Hosted by the newly crowned Miss SA, Zozobini Tunzi and radio personality, Selby Mkhize, this year's Recognition Awards saw Durbanites grace the red carpet in the most appealing garments and we spotted some hot looks from the judges, designers, as well as invited guests.