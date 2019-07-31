The Durban Fashion Fair is looking for exhibitors.
One of the biggest fashion shows in South Africa, the Durban Fashion Fair is looking for exhibitors to showcase at this year's event. 

Well attended by a number of fashion  media, fashion buyers and "lovers of all things fashion", this year's DFF will take place at the Inkosi Albert
Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC) from September 25-28.  

The DFF  will form part of the annual Durban Business Fair which is a business exhibition proudly hosted by eThekwini Municipality. 

The Fashion Pavilion offers a great platform for businesses  within the clothing, textile, footwear and leather goods industries (all  things fashion) to promote and market their brands, products and services. 

Mxolisi Mkhize of House of st Luke was one of the exhibitors at the Durban Fashion Fair 2018. Picture: Supplied

To celebrate 21 years of existence, the Durban Business Fair is inviting manufacturers of clothing, shoes, bags, jewellery, and  other fashion accessories to book a stand at this prestigious event and  stand exhibit as well as network with industry experts and  fashion buyers.

To find out more on exhibition fees, dates and times contact Phumelele  Mntungwa on 031 311 4500/78 or [email protected] before  Tuesday, August 13.

The Durban Business Fair is one of the innovative  economic development programmes hosted by the municipality to ensure that
small and medium businesses remain active and are included in the c ity's economy.

To find our more about this year's DFF, visit  www.durbanfashionfair.com. 