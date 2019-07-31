The Durban Fashion Fair is looking for exhibitors.



One of the biggest fashion shows in South Africa, the Durban Fashion Fair is looking for exhibitors to showcase at this year's event.

Well attended by a number of fashion media, fashion buyers and "lovers of all things fashion", this year's DFF will take place at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC) from September 25-28.

The DFF will form part of the annual Durban Business Fair which is a business exhibition proudly hosted by eThekwini Municipality.





The Fashion Pavilion offers a great platform for businesses within the clothing, textile, footwear and leather goods industries (all things fashion) to promote and market their brands, products and services.





Mxolisi Mkhize of House of st Luke was one of the exhibitors at the Durban Fashion Fair 2018. Picture: Supplied





To celebrate 21 years of existence, the Durban Business Fair is inviting manufacturers of clothing, shoes, bags, jewellery, and other fashion accessories to book a stand at this prestigious event and stand exhibit as well as network with industry experts and fashion buyers.





To find out more on exhibition fees, dates and times contact Phumelele Mntungwa on 031 311 4500/78 or [email protected] before Tuesday, August 13.



