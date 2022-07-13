Durban Fashion Fair mentees get boost in training for fashion business

In its 11th year, the DFF mentorship programme is an initiative developed to grow the fashion industry in the eThekwini municipality and create a platform for employment and entrepreneurship.

Emerging designers, a total of 23, were selected to participate in the Durban Fashion Fair mentorship programme.

The mentees are being mentored about the business of fashion by Fezile Mdletshe, Managing Director and Founder of the Fezile Fashion Skills Academy and Nondumiso Mthembu from the City’s Business Support, Tourism, Market and Agri-Business Unit.

Mdletshe and her team will guide the mentees on orientation and textile selection and they will provide valuable information on manufacturing, brand management, costs and how the designers can enter into retail space.

The mentees will be given weekly tasks where they’ll be able to critique each other’s work as they learn how to design collections.