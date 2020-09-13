Durban Fashion Fair: 'The show must go on’
eThekwini's highly anticipated annual fashion show, Durban Fashion Fair (DFF), will go on despite the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak.
For this year's DFF, eThekwini Councillor, Mxolisi Kaunda, said the theme is: “The Show Must Go On!"
The DFF is hosted annually to promote and market local designers’ brands. This year, the fashion showcase will be held virtually. As such, the event is moving from its usual venue, the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC).
Most of the shows will be filmed at City Hall, Moses Mabhida Stadium, Botanic Gardens, the New Promenade and Max’s Lifestyle and will be streamed online between September 23 and 25.
Through the fair, the city will be commemorating Tourism and Heritage Month.
“Celebrating Heritage Day on September 24 through the creativity of both our emerging and established designers, is a reflection of the legacy of African fashion that we have been growing passionately through the platform of the DFF over the past nine years, is particularly symbolic,” said Kaunda.
DFF also has a mentorship programme where they assist aspiring new designers to hone their craft and build potential fashion businesses as well as the model boot camps, which prepares new faces before they take to the DFF catwalk.
This year’s #DFF2020 is set to showcase the work of over 25 designers.