Durban Fashion Fair: 'The show must go on’

eThekwini's highly anticipated annual fashion show, Durban Fashion Fair (DFF), will go on despite the challenges brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak.

For this year's DFF, eThekwini Councillor, Mxolisi Kaunda, said the theme is: “The Show Must Go On!"

The DFF is hosted annually to promote and market local designers’ brands. This year, the fashion showcase will be held virtually. As such, the event is moving from its usual venue, the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC).

Most of the shows will be filmed at City Hall, Moses Mabhida Stadium, Botanic Gardens, the New Promenade and Max’s Lifestyle and will be streamed online between September 23 and 25.

Through the fair, the city will be commemorating Tourism and Heritage Month.