Emerging designers set to shine on AFI runway

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

African Fashion International Fashion Week (AFI Fashion Week) is back with a fresh batch of talented designers making their debut on the runway. At the virtual event, where most shows have been pre-recorded, fashionistas can expect to see the Spring/Summer 2021 collections of 14 designers. This is what can be expected from some of the designers showcasing under the AFI Fastrack programme: Seditsi Collection Founded by Lesedi Baakwalanya, Seditso will be presenting “Martha 31”, a collection inspired by his late mother’s special beliefs and sense of style. His show takes place at 7.30pm on Friday.

When asked about the range that’s personal and brings back beautiful memories with his mother, he said: “The collection is a tribute to my mom from when she comes from humble beginnings as a rural girl, into marriage, and getting a degree until she passes on. People will get an opportunity to see my mom’s life transition into today’s society, where beauty is not dictated by oppressive societal norms. You get to see a lot of different looks when she attended different functions. When she was in different phases of her life.”

Alledjo

Kassim Lassissi, the founder of Alledjo, will be having his first-ever fashion show on Saturday, November 14. The Nigerian-born designer will be presenting a fluid, lightweight collection inspired by everyone who has been dealing with what’s going on in the world.

“Our brand embodies the people on the move, with a deep concern for ethics and the preservation of cultures. We also identify to the apparent simplicity of yet complex designs,” said Lassissi.

Takudzwa Dlamini

Hailing from Zimbabwe, Dlamini will showcase a collection titled “Mukadzi”, which means woman in Shona.

With his collection, the designer wants to reclaim control of the feminine mystique in the realm of fashion.

On the collection, which offers a unique take of femininity while, simultaneously, celebrating woman, Dlamini said: “The silhouettes featured in the collection are predominantly non-constricting and nonchalant to conceal the 'idealised' feminine form, therefore allowing the wearer to feel a sense of liberty and empowerment. This collection will appeal to the wearer who is self-aware and not interested in keeping up with the latest trends, but instead invests in quality over quantity by opting for a slower consumption of fashion.”

Inga Madyibi

Inga Madyibi presents a collection inspired by a fusion of Nguni art and culture.

He said: "My collection is inspired particularly by the clean lines and geometry found in the Ndebele wall paintings and is expressed with a modern point of view. This season’s collection also focuses on being experimental in choice of fabrication and features unexpected techniques within garment making and construction."

AFI Fashion Week Joburg Edition will also feature designers who are regulars on the runway like Gavin Rajah, Urban Zulu Keletso Moraba, Imprint, David Tlale, Scalo, Malcolm and Christiaan of KLÛK CGDT.

All shows are free, visit africanfashioninternational.com to book your seat.