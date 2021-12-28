'Emily in Paris' season 2 features more traditional Parisian beauty trends

“Emily in Paris" - which stars Lily Collins as a Chicago-based marketing executive who lands her dream job in Paris - sees the title character sporting more traditionally Parisian fashion trends for the new season. Odile Fourquin, hair and make-up supervisor on the show, said: "(We are) leaning into Parisian magnificence traits for this season. (Look out for) diamonds on Emily's hair for the Versailles fashion show."

The make-up artist then went on to explain that ideas for looks on the show are inspired by icons of Hollywood's Golden Age - such as Audrey Hepburn - but designers also turn to social media platforms such as Instagram for style innovation. She told PopSugar: "We get inspiration for all the cast from a lot of supports: magazines, fashion shows, and a lot from Instagram. For Emily specifically, we pulled inspiration from Old Hollywood actresses Audrey Hepburn and Brigitte Bardot." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Odile Fourquin (@odilefourquin) The revelations on the show's hair and make-up come soon after Lily herself gushed about the department's ability to create "individual styles" for herself and her fellow cast members.