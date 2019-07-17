Beyoncé's outfits in 'Homecoming' caught the imagination of the audience, and the Emmy judges. Picture: Twitter.

Beyonc é has received three Emmy nominations for her work on her film, Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, which was on Netflix earlier this year.



The film received six nominations and although it belongs to Beyonc é , she can’t do everything by herself. Beyonc é 's three Emmy nominations for Homecoming are for outstanding directing for a variety special (shared with Ed Burke), outstanding music direction (shared with Derek Dixie) and outstanding writing for a variety special.





The film received nominations for outstanding variety special (pre-recorded), outstanding production design for a variety special (Ric Lipson, Rachel Duncan, and Andrew Makadsi) and outstanding costumes for variety, nonfiction or reality programming (Marni Senofonte, Oliver Rousteing, and Timothy White).





Inspired by girl power and paying homage to Black culture in America, t hese are the outfits that led to Beyonc é receiving her Emmy nominations.







































