Emtee drops his sneaker range

South African rapper Mthembeni Ndevu joins the business of fashion with the release of his sneaker range. Ndevu, better known by his stage name, Emtee, released his branded sneaker range on August 19. Without saying a word, Emtee shared a picture of the grey sneakers with red insides. He received favourable feedback from his fans, who also cautioned him about rivals, to which he responded: “I love the criticism.” “These are nice Emtee, remember in business, when you come up with a product, not everyone is gonna like it. They'll Always be criticisms and hate, that's the drill... keep going, not everyone will and is fit to be your target market,” Vicky Benzo said.

“These are some dope ass kicks honestly. When are we getting other colours cause I'm definitely coping them. South Africa is picking up the call of creativity. Nice one,” said An_dru.

However, some were not really impressed.

“I feel like what Emtee did is a photocopy of Nike, what he could have done is to book a meeting with Nike and then negotiate with them about putting his name on this vapour max replica....I believe it would have been a success,” said Lehlogonolo Molekwa.

Emtee's other merchandise includes T-shirts and bucket hats.

The “We Up” hitmaker also opened his own record label, Emtee Records after parting ways with Ambitiouz Records later year.

Emtee joins the likes of AKA, who also has his sneaker collection with Reebok. But AKA claimed he never received a cent from it.

Speaking of AKA, the rapper is also working on releasing his clothing line.

He took to Twitter to announce his upcoming release of the “Bhovamania” t-shirts, a nickname he gave himself.