Emtee launches own branded sneaker range

Emtee has been hard at work, but it has nothing to do with his music. The "Pearl Thusi" rapper has been undercover working on a new way of remaining relevant during the lockdown. And on June 30, he took to Instagram to show off his newest creations, branded eMTee sneaker range. In the caption, Emtee said: "I do this for all those who doubted. My very own sneaker!!! Don’t underestimate me. MY OWN SHOES NIGGA. Not no ambassador shit. Made from scratch with the best sole, colors and designs. @emteerecords They fear me but I never had shit in my life". According to his Instagram post, the shoes are available in four different designs and colours. Black with thick red soles, full glossy red, black with white soles, and white with red soles, They all bare his name embroidered at the back.

On Twitter, eMTee thanked Spelete for making his dreams come true.

“Big S/O to @spelete_official Thank you for making my dreams come true.”

Spelete is a South African Clothing Brand. Its purpose is to mend the economy, create entrepreneurial opportunities and eradicate youth unemployment in the clothing and textile industry.

The rapper's fans and followers were really excited about the sneakers and are already gearing up to buy it.

mazibornart said: "I will rock this and make sure my son rock it too.✊🏾👑👑 ".

leoriley said: "Bruh congrats you deserve this".

obeythengwenya said: "🔥🔥🔥Boy yizo lezo hook me up with those yesses ayashisa👌".

Here's what fans are saying on Twitter:

