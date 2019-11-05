End of a fashion era as Zac Posen shuts down his business
#ZacPosen #ss2020 @winnieharlow @sebringrevolution
I want to express my appreciation to our extraordinary team and for all those who have stood by me and the brand. I owe a great deal of gratitude for their unwavering support for and dedication to the Company. I am grateful to the team who lent their incomparable talent and commitment along the way. I remain incredibly proud of what we created and hopeful for the future. Love ZP
