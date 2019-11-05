End of a fashion era as Zac Posen shuts down his business









Zac Posen. Picture: Instagram. American fashion designer Zac Posen is shutting down his brand of over 15 years.

According to Women's Wear Daily, the 39-year-old designer explained that "we were in a sale process and we ran out of time" and his decision to shut down his label was "surprising and immediate."

Posen said his biggest struggle was trying to "find the right strategic partners at this tough time in retail and in the industry."





Posen's career began at an early age and through consistency and being passionate about fashion, he was chosen to present a capsule collection as part of GenArt's Fresh Faces in Fashion New York 2001.





In September, he dropped his last collection where Winnie Harlow was the starring model. Unfortunately, that collection will no longer be available as all production and operations have been ceased. His website is also down.





Posen then took to Instagram, thanking his team and everyone who supported him throughout.





He wrote: " I want to express my appreciation to our extraordinary team and for all those who have stood by me and the brand. I owe a great deal of gratitude for their unwavering support for and dedication to the Company. I am grateful to the team who lent their incomparable talent and commitment along the way. I remain incredibly proud of what we created and hopeful for the future. Love ZP." (sic).



