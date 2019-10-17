Enhle Mbali to showcase at SA Fashion Week









Enhle Mbali dressed by Essie. Picture:Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Actress and businesswoman Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is set to make her debut at South African Fashion Week (SAFW) taking place at Sandton City next week. Mlotshwa is one of the designers who will be showcasing their Autumn/Winter 2020 collections to a massive crowd of fashion buyers, critics, stylists, the media, and those who enjoy fashion shows.

I’m so excited to announce I’ll be showing for the first time on fashion week on the 23/10/19 for autumn winter 2020. Essie apparel. SO EXCITED TO SHARE A PIECE OF ME WITH YOU❤️❤️❤️ #simplylive #simplylove #simplyenhle🎓🌺🍭 #empressenhle . https://t.co/xuVNobTkex pic.twitter.com/3zNhwQbJeb — Thee Enhle Mbali 🌺 EMPRESS ENHLE (@enhlembali) October 10, 2019

Under her brand, Essie, Mlotshwa will showcase on October 23, the opening day of SAFW where acclaimed designers such as Mantsho, Cindy Mfabe and Sober will also be showcasing.





In December 2018, Mlotshwa, together with former design duo, Quiteria and George dressed Beyonce for the Global Citizen Festival which took place at FNB Stadium, Soweto.









The actress who got into fashion at the age 17 as Keabetswe "KB" Motsilanyane. The stylist also has another fashion brand, SE Preggoz, a maternity clothing line that she launched in 2015.





South African Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2020 Luxury Collections will take place on October 23-26 at the Protea Court Rooftop, Sandton City. Tickets are out on sale. Visit www.safashionweek.co.za for more information.



