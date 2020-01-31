Airports are one of the busiest places worldwide with people arriving, or departing to various destinations.
At at OR Tambo International Airport, there's a always a person who is looking for a gift for friends and family, which is why Goodbye Malaria branded merchandise saw an opportunity and seized it by selling brightly coloured shweshwe soft toys, toiletry bags, clothing, and other gifts.
The brand (Goodbye Malaria) has pop-up shops which are part of an innovative partnership with Airports Company South Africa and Goodbye Malaria. The initiative not only employs young people living near the airport, but also raises funds to fight malaria on the ground in Mozambique.