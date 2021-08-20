Entries for Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards now open

Country Road and Twyg have partnered once again to host the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards. Entries for the awards are now open. Launched in 2019, the awards are aimed at recognising and celebrating efforts made by eco-conscious South African designers.

Last year, the Changemaker Award went to Cape Town-based designer Lara Klawikowski. On how winning the award helped her business, she said: “It was an incredible gift as it helped me sustain my business during the pandemic at a time when almost all events were cancelled, and sales were low. It meant that I’m able to continue creating, designing, thinking of the future and planning knowing that I have the financial resources to do so.” The Changemaker Award recognises designers who are environmentally considerate and promote sustainability.

“Sustainable fashion considers the future of the planet and the people making and wearing the clothes. It’s important to make clothes that people will love and that will last. We need to respect people’s emotional connection to clothes but also the people who make them, their work environments, their skills and their creative input,” says Twyg founder and director Jackie May. Twyg, the not-for-profit company dedicated to inspiring change and supporting a more eco-conscious and forward-thinking future, will host the third annual Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards on November 18, 2021. The winner of the Sustainable Fashion Changemaker category will walk away with a cash prize of R100 000.