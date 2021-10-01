Epic fail! Influencer’s video goes viral after she exposes Kylie Jenner’s swimwear collection to be of poor quality and ill-fitting
Getting into any swimsuit, be it a one-piece or bikini, can be daunting for most.
However the Kardashian/Jenner sisters have no problem showing off their perfectly toned, voluptuous curves in barely-there swimsuits.
Model sister Kendall Jenner is a huge, skinny, fan of the micro-bikini which just about covers lady bits.
Kim Kardashian West has never shied away from showing off her famous buttocks in skimpy swimwear either.
Then of course there is baby sister Kylie Jenner who’s now expecting baby number two. She loves swimsuits so much that she’s even added a line of swimwear, Kylie Swim, to her already large portfolio of businesses.
The collection, which includes a variety of styles, most of which cover very little skin, is meant to be all-inclusive, but has received much flack for being anything BUT that.
Never mind the fact that the product itself is of inferior quality.
Influencers have taken to social media to express their disappointment over the swimsuits.
One such person is Brianna Renee, who took to TikTok to post a series of videos detailing just how bad the swimsuits are.
She starts off by posting a picture of the bikini she bought, explaining she cannot show what it looks like on her because her “cootchie has swallowed the bottoms whole”.
@briannaxrenee ya’ll I spent $500 at kylie swim stay tuned for more #kylieswim #kyliejenner #kylie ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys - Kevin MacLeod
Then she zooms in on the poor craftsmanship of the garment to show how what she ordered didn’t live up to what she received. She highlights the bad stitching and finishing, and the transparency and poor quality of the fabric.
@briannaxrenee the way it keeps getting worse🥴 #kyliejenner #kylieswim ♬ september on crack ft. a recorder (Earth, Wind & Fire - September) - frickin weeb
Since TikTok removed the videos she posted of herself wearing the actual garment because of how revealing they are, she posted the video on her YouTube channel where she poses in the different styles.
From the packing to the fit of the garments, she was clearly disappointed. She says she wouldn’t even consider wearing some of the designs.