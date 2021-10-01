Epic fail! Influencer’s video goes viral after she exposes Kylie Jenner’s swimwear collection to be of poor quality and ill-fitting

Getting into any swimsuit, be it a one-piece or bikini, can be daunting for most. However the Kardashian/Jenner sisters have no problem showing off their perfectly toned, voluptuous curves in barely-there swimsuits.

Model sister Kendall Jenner is a huge, skinny, fan of the micro-bikini which just about covers lady bits. Kim Kardashian West has never shied away from showing off her famous buttocks in skimpy swimwear either. Then of course there is baby sister Kylie Jenner who’s now expecting baby number two. She loves swimsuits so much that she’s even added a line of swimwear, Kylie Swim, to her already large portfolio of businesses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner (@kylieswim) The collection, which includes a variety of styles, most of which cover very little skin, is meant to be all-inclusive, but has received much flack for being anything BUT that. Never mind the fact that the product itself is of inferior quality. Influencers have taken to social media to express their disappointment over the swimsuits.