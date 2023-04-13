Epic fashion fail: Woman walks around all day with her undone bodysuit hanging out her pants

One of my most embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions was when the seam of my pants split down the middle, leaving my panties on display. Thankfully, I was at a friend’s place, so I could change immediately.

However, a TikTok user unknowingly spent an entire day walking around with her undone bodysuit hanging out the back of her pants, without anyone saying anything to her. She took to the video app to share how she had walked around all day, feeling good about the way she was dressed. In the video, we see Mia Jane wearing a white top with dark-blue-belted pants. She first shows viewers the front of her outfit. Nothing seems out of place. Then, she shows the back of her outfit, And it’s a disaster.

The bottom part of her bodysuit was not fastened and was sticking out over her pants. The video, which has been viewed more than two million times, is captioned: “When you get home from a whole day of thinking you look cute. But you forgot to do up your bodysuit before you left and have just caught sight of yourself like this.” @miajaneward GRAPE😀🤞🫡🥰 ♬ I try not to km.. - ✂️ When questioned about nobody mentioning anything, she joked that “people want to see her downfall”.

With more 150k likes and more than 600 comments, many viewers were left shocked, not so much about the fashion fail but about the fact that no one had told her. “No one let you know??? I’d be furious! It was such a cute fit!!!!,” commented one user. “And NO ONE said anything?” said another.

“Wow nobody told you?!!!” responded another viewer. Other viewers tried to make her feel better: “It happens, don’t feel bad, no one remembers those things,” said one. “We have all been there. Just play it off you still look great,” reassured another.