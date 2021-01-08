Era by DJ Zinhle features DBN Gogo in new sunglasses range

South African female DJs, Dj Zinhle and DBN Gogo teamed up for the new range of sunglasses by Era By Zinhle.

Zinhle, who is also into interior design, took to social media to show gratitude after having worked with one of her favourite DJs.

She wrote: “OMG! @erabydjzinhle had the honour of working with one of my fav DJs. Praying hands the beautiful, hard-working and talented @DBNGOGO. I’d like to thank this queen Crown for allowing my team and I to tap into her beauty, power and influence to communicate our vision to the world. #eravision #dbngogo.”

OMG‼️ @erabydjzinhle had the honour of working with 1 of my fav DJs 🙏🏾 the beautiful, hard working & talented @DBNGOGO‼️



I'd like to thank this queen 👑 for allowing my team & I to tap into her beauty, power & influence to communicate our vision to the world. #eravision #dbngogo

DBN Gogo was recently dragged on Twitter for questioning why only grooves and the sale of alcohol have been shut down, instead of the entire country.

She said: “It’s a simple question. If social gatherings are the issue, why have they not all been closed? When groove and alcohol were shut. Why wasn’t it all shut?”