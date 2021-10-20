Erre fashion bring their Paris collection back to South Africa

The designer duo Carina Louw and Natasha Jaume of Erre Fashion were invited to the inaugural Africa FashionUP competition by Share Africa in partnership with the French luxury house, Kering Group, to showcase in Paris in September 2021.

The same bold colour palette and structured flair collection titled HOME will be showcased at an exclusive live show at the Mall Of Africa under the 'The Satiskin Rise & Shine Collections' on October 29.

On what the audience can expect at the upcoming show, Louw said: “In Paris, we wanted the audience to experience our home, South Africa, via the use of local Mohair fibres and the joy and vibrancy in the colours that South Africa has to offer the world.

“But at SAFW, we want to show that ‘Home is where the heart is.’ For ERRE, our heartbeats for South African Women. At the core of that is our commitment to empowering women of all shapes and sizes, so they can own their unique look and can stand out in the crowd with confidence. We call this ‘redefining power dressing,’ and this collection is the embodiment of this approach.”