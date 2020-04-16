Even in quarantine, Queen B remains a fashionista

Queen B wows her fans daily with her well co-ordinated lockdown looks, straightened hair and absolutely perfect face beats. Whether she's wearing gym tights and a crop top or just a tracksuit for a quick run to Woolworths to stock up on supplies, the "Being Bonang" star still looks amazing and carries herself well.

Her efforts don't go unnoticed with fans quickly spotting her looks on social media and commenting on how gracious and beautiful she looks.



While most of us roll out of bed and dress ourselves in just about anything we can find, business woman and media personality Bonang Matheba is still maintaining her A-grade fashion sense.

Here's five looks from her Instagram she's dazzled us with since the start of the national lockdown.





Here's what a few fans had to say:





nq.or said: "Id swear you currently Dora in New York with a hairstylist, make-up artist".





lindiwesuttle said: "Obviously not looking as fly as you...my hair looks like the virus like these wack little braids I did look like this. And been only in sweatpants".





qhayiyada said: "No covid-19 formed against you shall stop you from slaying".





cthagod said: "You look like you about to drop the hardest miztape ever called "Quarantine with the Queen".