The Italian Consulate General Johannesburg presents the Italian Retrospective, celebrating 70 Years of Italian Genius in an unparalleled collaboration between Sandton City and themselves. Picture by Donald Chiphuma.

Fashion lovers are in for a treat as a beautifully curated exhibition titled "Italian Retrospective – Celebrating 70- year of Italian Genius" is currently on display in Sandton's City prestigious Diamond Walk. This is a collaboration by the Italian Consulate General Johannesburg and the shopping mall. The exhibition is made up of 30 coveted vintage pieces and it showcases the best in artisan Italian fashion craftsmanship. Curated by Francesco Lofaro, it was launched on on Italian Design Day, March 3 2019 and it will be on display until April 7.

The Italian Retrospective highlights 14 designers and their mastery in Italian design across the ages, who have not only made their mark in Italy but have had a global following. These include: Roberto Capucci, Ken Scott, Renato Balestra, Curiel, Roberta di Camerino, Franco Moschino, Irene Galitzine, Sorelle Fontana Alta Moda s.r.l, Gianni Versace, Valentino, Gianfranco Ferré, Emilio Pucci, Giorgio Armani, and Ferragamo.

A number of the pieces being exhibited, were worn by iconic fashion sirens, including the late Princess Diana, Sophia Loren, and Audrey Hepburn, Madonna, Gisele Bündchen and Kate Moss.

Launched to the world in the 1950s, Italian fashion, whose creativity draws on the rich cultural heritage and craft traditions, has become a symbol of resilience, rebirth and growth; embodying the feeling of its people, a palpable passion for art and the ingenuity of adapting to change; while preserving its territorial identity of being “Made in Italy.”