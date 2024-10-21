Experience AFI Cape Town Fashion Week at the Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse

We are wrapping up the 2024 Fashion Week season and the African Fashion International (AFI) Cape Town Fashion Week is closing the calendar. This year’s AFI Cape Town Fashion Week, themed “The Edit Spring Summer 2024”, will take place at the iconic Hollywoodbets Kenilworth Racecourse from November 29 to 30.

Before the main show, where designers will unveil their latest collections, there will be a masterclass on November 29, during which industry experts and emerging talent will discuss all things fashion. Designers from across Africa will be showcasing their creations at AFI Cape Town Fashion Week. Picture: Supplied. "Cape Town Fashion Week is a premier platform for fashion enthusiasts to exchange ideas, invest in, and contribute to the elevation of a vibrant African fashion ecosystem rooted in sustainability, inclusivity, and innovation. “Guests are invited to explore the fashion industry through a series of thoughtfully refined touchpoints,” said Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Chairperson of AFI.

The line-up for this year’s show will include both established and emerging designers, including the AFI Privé. Besides the fashion show and the masterclass, guests will also be able to shop for exclusive pieces from the runway in the special pop-up boutique. In other news, AFI made history by becoming the first African fashion organisation to partner with an international prestigious fashion event, The Met Gala.