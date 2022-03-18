Ezokhetho goes to Amsterdam

Cape Town - South African designers are making waves on the international stage. Not so long ago, Wanda Lephoto made his Milan Fashion Week debut. Now we have Ezokhetho, who will be showcasing at Amsterdam Fashion Week. Owned by Mpumelelo Dhlamini, Ezokhetho is a womenswear brand focusing on day-to-day luxury garments.

The brand is famous for featuring in magazines dressing A-listers such as actress Khanyi Mbau, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi and award-winning content creator Mihlali Ndamase. Dhlamini has not yet revealed which collection she’ll be showcasing in Amsterdam, but her latest collection, “Izimbokodo 22”, is exquisite. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezokhetho (@ezokhetho) “The collection is derived from izimbokodo, meaning ’rock’ in the South African traditional language of isiZulu. It is a reference to the courage and strength of women, especially black South African women,” said Dhlamini.

She continued: “The collection is an ode to femininity, extended to berets, paying homage to women who wear them as part of their church attire. It highlights different facets of women without the social constructs that are placed on women. The various prints evoke emotions and conversations of current social dynamics, traditional cultures, subcultures that came to be over periods of time. Not forgetting on reflecting on the times that we are in.” Ezokhetho will be showcasing at Amsterdam Fashion Week on March 26.