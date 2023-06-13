Faf de Klerk South African flag swimwear not intended to offend, rules Advertising Regulatory Board

South African rugby player Faf de Klerk is well known for posing in his swimming costume with the South African flag print. So it comes as a surprise that folk would take offence to see this image.

Pictures of Faf de Klerk is famous for his speedo. Picture: Rugby World Cup/Twitter A week ago the Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) received two complaints about the Budget Insurance advert, saying that the image of the bare-chested rugby player wearing his famous Speedo was in poor taste. The ARB in its ruling against the complaints said: “For the sake of context, Faf de Klerk gained notoriety in 2019 after South Africa’s Rugby World Cup victory, and this advertising merely sought to leverage that light-hearted memory. There was no intention to offend or promote any sexually inappropriate behaviour.” According to the ARB, adverts must not offend against good taste, decency, or sectoral values unless it is reasonable and justifiable in an open and democratic society. In addition, they noted that advertising should not cause serious, widespread or sectoral offences.