Locally designed and manufactured - this season's Falke sock collection draws inspiration from nature namely, symbiosis. Picture: Supplied

Popular sock brand, Falke have launched their latest Spring/Summer 2019 collection which comes in vibrant seasonal colours.



Nature and man, masculine and feminine, flora and fauna: Terms that are closely related to each other and would not exist without their respective counterparts.





The new Falke collection is in seasonal colours. Picture: Supplied





"Falke interprets the wonderful symbiosis between the individual themes in the Spring/Summer19 collection and shows their harmonious

connection - divided into four trend directions: Mutant Colours, Pride of Colours, Weightless Colours and Block Matching Colours."





The collection, which boasts eye-catching seasonal colours including Barron Yellow, Punch Pink and Deep Orchid Purple, is one of the brand's most sophisticated and redefined.





Deep Orchid Purple is pure sophistication. Picture: Supplied.





It features refined, luxurious, imported fibers, which are well engineered for the perfect fit and comfortable wear. The latest FALKE SS19 sock ranges are available online at www.falke.co.za





Previously, the brand released t ights specifically for large sizes. The Beauty Plus range featured transparent, matt tights for flawlessly beautiful legs.





The beauty plus pantihose had wide waistband for a pleasure-to- wear sensation as well as effective moisture management in the panty

section, with no unsightly back seams with light support in hips, thighs and carves.





The Falke Beauty Plus range.



