Falko One designs new sneaker box for New Balance

South African street artist Falko One has partnered with New Balance to re-open the Mall of Africa store. The clothing brand is launching its new revamped experience store in the Mall of Africa, where Falko will create a one-of-a-kind wall installation. He will also design a limited-edition New Balance shoe box.

“Like art, being entrenched in sneaker culture is a form of creativity that is unique to all of us – we all have the style preferences that represent a unique expression of ourselves. My creativity comes to life in street art, some do it through music, and others express it through their love for sneakers, says Falko about the new sneaker box he designed. He adds: “I’ve enjoyed creating something with New Balance that combines fantasy and realism, which allows for people to interpret the artwork freely and start their conversation. His designs are inspired by his environment and the people around him.