Falko One designs new sneaker box for New Balance
Share this article:
South African street artist Falko One has partnered with New Balance to re-open the Mall of Africa store.
The clothing brand is launching its new revamped experience store in the Mall of Africa, where Falko will create a one-of-a-kind wall installation. He will also design a limited-edition New Balance shoe box.
“Like art, being entrenched in sneaker culture is a form of creativity that is unique to all of us – we all have the style preferences that represent a unique expression of ourselves. My creativity comes to life in street art, some do it through music, and others express it through their love for sneakers, says Falko about the new sneaker box he designed.
He adds: “I’ve enjoyed creating something with New Balance that combines fantasy and realism, which allows for people to interpret the artwork freely and start their conversation.
His designs are inspired by his environment and the people around him.
“The colourful elephants and psychedelic hues are something that are authentic to me, but the true hustle and bustle of Jozi come through strongly in both the wall installation and in the shoe boxes, which took inspiration from the iconic Jozi taxi.
“Collaborating with brands who share our values as artists is an opportunity for us to freely express ourselves while remaining authentic to who we are, challenging the status quo and changing perspectives through exposing our work to different audiences,” he adds.
The New Balance store is re-opening on November 20.