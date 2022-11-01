Fashion designer Mimangaliso Ashley Ndiko of Sixx6 continues to be one to look out for

Designer Mimangaliso Ashley Ndiko of the brand Sixx6 continues to show that they are worth taking note of in the fashion industry.
The young fashion designer recently added another item to their list of growing accolades after winning a fashion design competition to create an outfit for fashion influencer and Courvoisier ambassador of Joy, Melody Molale.
Molale is known for hosting her annual Halloween Party #MelloweenJoy, and this year she held a competition for designers to dress her for her big night.
The theme for this year's Melloween Joy saw guests arrive as their favourite music icons.
Molale chose Mimangaliso Ashley Ndiko (sixx6), Shaylene Morris (Bi Parel) and Boitumelo Masehla (MYROOTS) to design outfits for her.
Each of the designers drew inspiration from well-known music icons and combined that with their own unique aesthetic.
“My followers voted and chose the wonderfully talented sixx6 Mimangaliso! I loved the striking leopard print design, from the boots to the hat. It was the perfect Melloween outfit,” said Molale of Ndiko’s winning ensemble.
Winner Mimangaliso Ashley Ndiko explained that he took a deep dive into Melody’s Instagram page and noticed that she had a lot of animal print moments and looks.
“It dawned on me that Melody loves herself an animal print. So, I took a deep dive into icons such as Lebo Mathosa, Grace Jones, Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, who all had iconic leopard print moments. I settled for the Normani reference, which was so fitting.”
Molale slayed as Normani in her outfit at the party and was really the queen of the night as she interacted with her guests, who made sure they also did the most with their music icons-inspired outfits.