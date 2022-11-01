Fashion designer Mimangaliso Ashley Ndiko of Sixx6 continues to be one to look out for

Designer Mimangaliso Ashley Ndiko of the brand Sixx6 continues to show that they are worth taking note of in the fashion industry. The young fashion designer recently added another item to their list of growing accolades after winning a fashion design competition to create an outfit for fashion influencer and Courvoisier ambassador of Joy, Melody Molale.

Story continues below Advertisement

Molale is known for hosting her annual Halloween Party #MelloweenJoy, and this year she held a competition for designers to dress her for her big night. The theme for this year's Melloween Joy saw guests arrive as their favourite music icons. Molale chose Mimangaliso Ashley Ndiko (sixx6), Shaylene Morris (Bi Parel) and Boitumelo Masehla (MYROOTS) to design outfits for her.

Each of the designers drew inspiration from well-known music icons and combined that with their own unique aesthetic. View this post on Instagram A post shared by CourvoisierSA (@courvoisiersa) “My followers voted and chose the wonderfully talented sixx6 Mimangaliso! I loved the striking leopard print design, from the boots to the hat. It was the perfect Melloween outfit,” said Molale of Ndiko’s winning ensemble. Melody Molale slays in her Normani inspired look designed by Mimangaliso Ashley Ndiko of the brand Sixx6. Picture: Supplied Winner Mimangaliso Ashley Ndiko explained that he took a deep dive into Melody’s Instagram page and noticed that she had a lot of animal print moments and looks.

Story continues below Advertisement